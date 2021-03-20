Kai Sotto breaks social media silence with clapback at bashers

KAI Sotto remains focused on his goals despite his departure from his NBA G League team Ignite.

The 18-year old, who remains in the US driven to accomplish his dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino drafted in the NBA, posted a series of photos of him continuing his grind, including a stop-motion photo of him dunking the ball.

"Kasi mas matagal kang darating sa paroroonan mo Kung babatuhin mo lahat ng aso na kakahol sayo," he wrote in the caption, quoting rapper Loonie.

Continue reading below ↓

The verse was taken from the Omar Baliw song "Kalmado Part 1" where Loonie and Rhyne were featured.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was the first social media post from Sotto since his plans to play for Gilas Pilipinas last February fell through as well as his subsequent parting ways with the NBA G League select team - a decision that drew flak from the public.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas on Friday assured that Sotto remains part of the national team pool despite begging off from the current training bubble at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His handler East West Private has yet to bare their next plans for the 7-foot-3 wunderkind.