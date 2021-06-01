Kai Sotto arrives in PH, excited to join Gilas Pilipinas

KAI Sotto took more than two hours to clear airport protocols before he could leave NAIA 1 late Monday night.

He’ll have to wait longer before he can join Gilas Pilipinas.

The homegrown Filipino NBA prospect arrived by his lonesome at 9:40 p.m. on Monday via a Japan Airlines flight from Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, thrilled to join Gilas Pilipinas in its buildup for two upcoming competitions.

“Okay naman,” Sotto said of his flight in a quick chat with reporters. “Ako lang mag-isa. Dapat kasama din ang family, pero walang available na spot sa flight.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Sotto, though, will first have to undergo a required two-week quarantine, leaving his participation in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers set June 16 to 20 in Clark uncertain.

“Depende na sa ano kung may mababago pa, pero ako, kahit anong mangyari, stay ready pa rin ako maglaro kahit kailan pa yan na nandito ako sa Pilipinas,” Sotto, wearing a black Kaiju shirt, said, referring to his expectations about joining Gilas in the Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 7-foot-3 teen prodigy’s stint in the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia starting June 29 is clearer, saying he’ll stay in the country until after the OQT, before he leaves for Australia in August to link up with the Adelaide 36ers.

“First time ko na makakalaro sa national team,” Sotto said, referring to the seniors’ team. “Sobrang excited. Hindi ako makapaghintay na makasama yung team.”

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño



___

