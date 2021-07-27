Baltazar spearheads assault as Gilas torches Saudi Arabia from deep

SHOTS finally fell for Gilas Pilipinas as it torched Saudi Arabia, 77-61, to score its first win in the King Abdullah Cup Tuesday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Justine Baltazar was a perfect 4-of-4 from downtown as he led the balanced attack for the Filipinos with 16 points off the bench, together with four rebounds and three assists in a game where the Philippines shot 12-of-28 from deep, a solid 43-percent clip.

Ange Kouame weathered his foul woes and delivered 10 points, six boards, and two blocks, as Isaac Go also got 10 points and three rebounds.

Dwight Ramos also recorded seven points, five rebounds, four assists, and two steals including the lay-up that gave Gilas a 20-point lead, 69-49, with 6:44 left.

Saudi Arabia, however, rallied and got to within 10, 69-59, after a lay-up from Nassir Abo Jalas, but Carl Tamayo and Kouame doused that spurt with timely hits late.

Dave Ildefonso also stepped up with eight points, four assists, and two rebounds, as Thirdy Ravena and Jordan Heading both scored six in the win to level the Philippines' standing at 1-1.

Gilas returns to action tomorrow against Jordan-B at 9 p.m.

Mohammed Alsuwailem topped Saudi Arabia with 18 points and five rebounds in the losing cause in the six-team tourney.

Khalid Abdel Gabar also chipped in 12 points and two assists, as Abo Jalas got 10 points and seven boards off the bench.

The Scores:

PHILIPPINES 77 -- Baltazar 16, Kouame 10, Go 10, Ildefonso 8, Ramos 7, Ravena 6, Heading 6, Tamayo 5, Navarro 3, Abarrientos 3, Chiu 2, Belangel 1, Suerte 0, Mi. Nieto 0.

SAUDI ARABIA 62 -- Alsuwailem 18, Gabar 12, Jalas 10, Kadi 8, Shubayli 5, Ma. Almarwani 2, Mo. Almarwani 2, Albargawi 2, Alhosawe 2, Belal 1, Alsager 0, Althalabi 0, Brnawi 0.

Quarters: 19-14, 43-30, 65-49, 77-62.

