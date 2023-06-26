LOOK: Justin Brownlee joins Gilas Pilipinas in Estonia camp

JUSTIN Brownlee has arrived in Estonia to join the Gilas Pilipinas build-up for the Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Pictures posted by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas showed Brownlee with the team in Tallinn where Gilas is now at camp for the two tune-up games in Estonia.

Brownlee is part of the 20-man pool of Gilas Pilipinas for the Fiba Basketball World Cup, joining fellow naturalized players Jordan Clarkson and Ange Kouame.

The naturalized Filipino caught up with the Gilas team after undergoing a "non-basketball medical procedure" following his participation in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games where he helped the team win a gold medal in Cambodia.

Brownlee's presence is expected to beef up Gilas Pilipinas in their tune-up matches against Estonia and Finland.