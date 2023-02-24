Why Justin Brownlee is a perfect fit for Gilas, according to Dwight Ramos

FOR some Gilas Pilipinas players, it will be the first time that they will play with Justin Brownlee in the national team.

That includes Dwight Ramos, who is just glad to have someone like the Barangay Ginebra import with the national team.

Dwight Ramos on Justin Brownlee's Gilas fit

Ramos said the three-time PBA Best Import is the complete package that fits right in to how Gilas Pilipinas plays.

“He is definitely a team player,” said Ramos, who has played in all the Gilas Pilipinas games thus far in the Fiba qualifiers. “Sometimes, you think, when you play with an import, you kind of like ball dominant. But he is a team player.”

“You can see he has great skill. His midrange is really good. He can shoot. He can pass. He does everything. He is one of the perfect players for our team,” said Ramos.

Brownlee is expected to make his Gilas Pilipinas debut on Friday when they take on Lebanon at the Philippine Arena, part of the sixth and final window of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The longtime Barangay Ginebra import has joined the team in order to beef up the naturalized player pool that already includes NBA player Jordan Clarkson.

“I think just being in that four position and the way he plays, it’s pretty perfect to how our team plays. He is just a perfect fit to our team,” said Ramos.