June Mar Fajardo isn't in the Gilas pool and the PBA doesn't know why

LUCENA CITY - One of pillars of Gilas Pilipinas for many years now is curiously not included in the national pool for the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers.

Big man June Mar Fajardo's name was nowhere to be found in the 24-man pool the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) will submit to Fiba Asia for the meet that kicks off on Feb. 20.

A total of 11 PBA players are part of the pool including naturalized player Christian Standhardinger and the comebacking Marc Pingris.

But left to tend the frontcourt are Japeth Aguilar, Poy Erram, and Troy Rosario.

The roster was formally presented by SBP president Al Panlilio to the PBA board on Thursday during its regular monthly meeting, although no reason was given on Fajardo's non-inclusion.

"Wala namang nabanggit ang SBP," said PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

Text messages to Panlilio and Gilas Pilipinas team manager Gabby Cui have yet to get. responses at posting time.

The 6-foot-10 Fajardo has been a constant presence in every Gilas Pilipinas team since 2013 and was part of the national squad that competed in the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cup.

The Cebuano center stood as a pillar in the last Gilas team to win the basketball gold medal in the Southeast Asian Games last month.

The last time Fajardo failed to represent Gilas in a major international meet was in the 2015 FIBA Asia Championships under coach Tab Baldwin that finished runner-up behind host China in Changsha.