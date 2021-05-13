Juan GDL to be invited back to Gilas bubble, assures Baldwin

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) program director Tab Baldwin admitted it was hard on his part not to invite Juan Gomez de Liano back for the Gilas Pilipinas bubble, but that doesn't mean the doors are already closed for the flashy guard.

Baldwin said the 6-foot-2 playmaker has actually been notified that he will be recalled once the youthful national pool resumes its training after the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in June.

"I've spoken with Juan and the important thing is he knows that the door to Gilas is still open. And in ensuing bubbles, after the June competitions, I've already told him he will be invited back," he told Spin Zoom In on Thursday.

Gomez de Liano was one of the most glaring omissions from the current pool especially with what the 21-year-old has done in the past three games of Gilas in the qualifiers.

He averaged 12.0 points on 47-percent shooting from deep, to go with 3.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 15.4 minutes of play in the first two windows to help the Philippines stay unbeaten through three games in Group A.

Gomez de Liano, however, missed the training bubble last March and Baldwin elaborated that the depth of the guard rotation led to him ultimately getting the boot.

"We started the process of trimming the team down at the end of the last bubble, and of course Juan had to miss the last bubble. And so in trimming it down, we were left with a situation where we had a glut of point guards. And I think to some degree, the fact that Juan missed the last bubble was a tough call for him," he said.

"That also hurt him when we had RJ Abarrientos, Dwight Ramos, Jordan Heading and SJ Belangel, and Matt Nieto. So we had this glut of potential point guards there. There had to be a cave in somewhere."

Gomez de Liano may miss the third window in Clark, but he'll be back in the mix when the national team prepares for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade in July and the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup proper in August in Indonesia.

It's just the nature of the job for Baldwin: when you're forming a 12-man lineup, someone will have to be cut.

"When we have the requirement of trimming the pool down, there's always going to be some tough choices and some tough calls. And at the end of this bubble, there's going to be some real tough cuts, too," he said.

"So this is the process of selection and coaching and it's the hardest part. Nonetheless, we have to face it head on and we have to be grown men about it. We have to accept what happens and then move forward and help to build the program."

