With spotlight on Team USA scorers, Josh Hart a star in his own role

TEAM USA continued to flaunt its offensive depth in the 2023 Fiba World Cup as nine players scored at least eight points in its 109-81 win over Greece on Monday night at the Mall of Asia.

But it all starts on defense.

While the spotlight is on Austin Reaves and their other top scorers, Josh Hart has shouldered the rebounding that has sparked their transition offense.

Against the Greeks, the 6-foot-4 wingman stood tall for a game-high 11 boards on top of six points, and five assists.

“Josh is just a winner. People ask, what position does he play? He plays winner,” Team USA Kerr said with a smile. I don’t know what position he plays, but he gets loose balls. He guards anybody.”

Deputy coach Erik Spoelstra said it best, according to Kerr.

“At one point, Spo turned to me and said, ‘Some people get fifty-fifty balls. He gets the thirty-seventy balls.’ I thought that was really well-said. He just makes these plays with his effort and his physicality, and his toughness,” Kerr said.

And that leads to their fastbreak opportunities.

“But also his skill. He really pushes the ball well in transition and moves it,” Kerr continued. “That’s when the first domino falls defensively, then you see the next two, three passes, Josh is often the first guy to create the advantage. He just has a unique game and what he does translates to winning.”

Brunson, Hart’s New York Knicks teammate, is not surprised anymore of what Hart can do.

“Ever since I’ve known Josh, almost 10 years ago, he’s been the same player,” Brunson said. “He’s had the same mindset. He’s a hardworking guy, has the ability to do things on the court as every NBA player does and he takes pride in always doing the little things on a nightly basis.

“He brings that toughness, that effort. He goes out there and he’s relentless. He’s been doing that since the day I met him,” he added.

Hart has simply showed heart.

“Just playing hard, being in the right place, at the right time,” he said.