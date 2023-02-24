Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Jordan advances to Fiba World Cup as New Zealand eliminates Saudi Arabia

    by spin.ph staff
    2 hours ago
    Dwight Ramos Gilas vs Jordan
    The NZ win removes the bearing of Jordan's game against Gilas.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    JORDAN got a free ride to the Fiba World Cup after New Zealand eliminated Saudi Arabia with a 110-63 victory in their qualifying game on Friday at Christchurch.

    Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers results

    The result dropped Saudi to 2-7, denying the Middle East team of at least matching Jordan (4-4) in the Group E standings.

    The development also removes the bearing of Jordan’s game against Gilas Pilipinas on Monday at the Philippine Arena.

    Iran and Kazakhstan are battling for the remaining Asian spot in Group F.

    Former Converge import Ethan Rusbatch led the Kiwis against Saudi with 21 points, built around five triples in just 19 minutes as they gained provisional hold on the top spot at 7-2.

