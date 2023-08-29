RHJ relishes support from Pinoy fans before TNT comeback

PLAYING in the biggest stage of world basketball in familiar territory has been vital in Rondae Hollis-Jefferson's sensational scoring exploits at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

Four months since his maiden title romp and Best Import plum at the PBA Governors' Cup with TNT Tropang Giga, RHJ has averaged 31.5 points, nine boards, 3.5 dimes, and a steal as Jordan's naturalized player in the global showpiece.

The former NBA player gave credit to a special kind of homecourt advantage in his first games back in Manila since his PBA debut.

"I love (the Filipino fans) and everything about them, even the boos. It’s part of the journey. A lot of people didn’t know me before I came here and now they do. I appreciate them and they just only make me better," Hollis-Jefferson said.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

And in Jordan's overtime loss to New Zealand, RHJ acknowledged the presence of TNT tactician Jojo Lastimosa whom he keeps in touch with ahead of his second stint with the Tropang Giga in October.

"Being in Manila is an honor. Being here with familiar people, Jolas being here, commentators and reporters are here that I’ve seen before, so it’s definitely a big help," he said.

RHJ will also suit up for TNT in the East Asia Super League's home-and-away tilt alongside ex-PBA ace Quincy Miller in October.

And soon after, the waiting game begins on a possible NBA return after his combined six-year stint in the league for Brooklyn, Toronto, and Portland.

"I’m open to a lot of things right now. I’m playing in the Philippines this upcoming season (and) that ends in February so I’m open to whoever wants to call," Hollis-Jefferson said.