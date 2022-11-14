Jordan deals NZ second straight loss, Lebanon keeps India winless

JORDAN handed New Zealand its second straight loss, 92-75, in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers on Sunday at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman (Monday, Manila time).

Dar Tucker scored 31 points, shooting 6 of 10 from deep, while making eight rebounds to help the Falcons bounce back.

Ahmad Al Dwairi was just as good with his 22 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks, as Sami Bzai also shot five triples for his 17 points, seven dimes, and two boards.

Jordan shot 12-of-33 from distance to even its standing at 4-4 in Group E to conclude this two-game homestand in the fifth window.

It was a sweet bounce back for the Falcons after a 76-63 defeat to Gilas Pilipinas on Friday.

Tohi Smith-Milner paced the Tall Blacks with his 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists, while Hyrum Harris finished with 15 points, seven boards, and four dimes in the loss to fall to 6-2.

New Zealand lost to Lebanon on Friday, 65-77.

Lebanon beat India, 103-74, at Pierre Gemayel Arena in Beirut.

Ali Haidar showed the way for the Cedars with 27 points, eight rebounds, and three steals, Jean Marc Jarrouj drilled four three-pointers for his 18 points, and Jad Khalil and naturalized forward Jonathan Arledge both had 15.

Lebanon which shot 45-percent from the field and forced India to 28 turnovers.

Lebanon stayed atop the group at 7-1, while keeping India winless in eight games.

Muin Bek Hafeez paced India with 16 points, seven assists, and four boards.]