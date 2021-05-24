International experience comes in handy for Heading at Gilas

GILAS Pilipinas program director Tab Baldwin wants to see Jordan Heading transform into a more vocal leader as he makes a good impression in the trainings during his first few months with the national team program.

The 25-year-old Heading was the first overall pick in the Gilas draft, being one of the four players who were called up to the national pool that is being built to compete for international competitions in the coming years including the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

So far, Baldwin sees great things about the Adelaide, Australia native who previously saw action in the national youth team and played for Alab Pilipinas last year before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

“We want him to be a little bit more vocal with his leadership because he has good experience,” said Baldwin to SPIN.ph during a prior episode of Spin Zoom In. “He has come out of the Australian system where they really emphasized the fundamentals and team play. He fits in nicely.”

During his stay with the national youth team, Heading was exposed to top-class competition when the then-Energen Pilipinas squad placed fourth in the Fiba Asia Under-16 Championship in Nha Trang, Vietnam a decade ago.

The 6-foot-2 guard then played for California Baptist University, an NCAA Division 1 school where he became the all-time leader in three-point conversions during his four seasons of college ball.

Terrafirma holds the rights to Heading after the Dyip selected him first overall in the draft behind Will Navarro, Jaydee Tungcab, and Tzaddy Rangel.

That he has logged games in international competitions whether for the national team or club level and even college ball in the United States says a lot about Heading’s potential to do well for Gilas Pilipinas.

“He is a guy that has some limited experience internationally. He had a run with Batang Gilas. Then, he played with Alab. He of course had his career over in the States in California Baptist.”

“He is a bigger guard. He is tremendous shooter. He sees the floor very well. he is a better than average defender. And I think what we are learning from Jordan is that he is a very competitive guy. We see the evolution of a winner in Jordan,” said Baldwin.

