Jordan Heading hungry for more after Gilas seniors debut

JORDAN Heading has long looked forward to donning the Philippine national team jerseys after having the opportunity to do so for the youth team a decade ago.

And the fact that he did it at home, despite no fans in attendance, was definitely an experience he will never forget.

"I'm just overwhelmed by all the support and love that we felt from all around the country and around the world," he said after Gilas Pilipinas completed a clean sweep in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark.

"It has obviously been an incredible week and we deserve it for all the work that we’ve been putting in these last three months in the bubble. It feels really good to come out with the results that we were after."

Not only did the Philippines rack up a perfect 3-of-3 in its assignments, it did it in impressive fashion, including a two-game sweep of archrival Korea.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The first was a pulsating 81-78 victory last Wednesday courtesy of SJ Belangel's miraculous buzzzer-beating triple, while the second was a much more convincing 82-77 triumph on Sunday where Heading made significant contributions.

The 6-foot-2 guard showed his range with his 2-of-5 shooting from deep to register 10 points and a rebound, and played solid on-ball defense in 19 minutes against the Korean backcourt.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Heading now braces for a tougher task, as the Philippines plays in the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade against world No. 5 Serbia and the Dominican Republic.

"I think as far as these next games that are coming up, we’re going to get really get tested. The level of competition is going to skyrocket," he said. "Instead of Asia powerhouses, now it's worldwide powerhouses. We really, really got a good chance to test ourselves."

For now, Heading and his Gilas teammates celebrate for a bit before returning to work.

Continue reading below ↓

"It's really nice to be back here in the Philippines and play basketball. There is nowhere else that is better to play basketball in the entire world, I think. Wherever this Gilas stint takes me, that is where it takes me," he said.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.