Jordan Clarkson plans to play for Gilas at 2023 Fiba World Cup

UTAH Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wants to play for Gilas Pilipinas again in 2023 particularly in the Fiba Basketball World Cup, hopefully as a local.

A story ran by the New York Times on Monday bared Clarkson’s desire to suit up once again for the Philippines in two years' time when the country co-hosts the Fiba Basketball World Cup with Japan and Indonesia.

The World Cup is also expected to be a qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics, just like the 2019 edition in China.

“Clarkson plans to return to Gilas Pilipinas in 2023, he said, when the team takes part in Olympic qualifying competitions, including the World Cup, which the Philippines is co-hosting,” wrote Scott Cacciola in his piece.

The World Cup could be Clarkson’s second tour of duty with Gilas Pilipinas as he played in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta after being given the clearance by the NBA and his then-mother ballclub Cleveland Cavaliers.

But Clarkson is fully aware of his eligibility status in the eyes of Fiba, saying he hopes to play in the World Cup as a local in the competition.

“I think that’s the big thing that’s being figured out right now,” Clarkson said.

The NBA's leading Sixth Man of the Year candidate is only eligible to play in Fiba tournaments as a naturalized player, as he has yet to convince Fiba that he acquired his Philippine passport before turning 16 years old.

Fiba rules also states that only one naturalized player is allowed to play in their sanctioned tournaments.

In the story, Clarkson also shared his experience as a Manila visitor where he attracted crowds of Filipino fans while touring the city.