Clarkson says he and Jazz teammates stand to benefit from World Cup stint

JORDAN Clarkson believes Simone Fontecchio is going to be huge for Italy as the Azzurri aim to go deep in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Clarkson refers to his current Utah Jazz teammate as a ‘great competitor’ as proven by the way he led the team in a 90-83 win over the Philippines that formally ousted Gilas from the race for places the next round,

The 6-foot-7 Fontecchio finished with a team-high 18 points and six rebounds, and accounted for three of the Azzurri’s 17 three pointers.

The win clinched for Italy the No. 2 berth in Group A.

Clarkson was no longer surprised by how Fontecchio performed well at such a high level.

“Italy is lucky to have Simone, a great dude and a great competitor. He’s really a good guy,” said the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year of his Italian teammate.

Clarkson meanwhile, finished with a game-high 23 points, seven rebounds, and six assists, numbers which however were not enough to save Gilas from absorbing a third straight loss.

Outside of the consecutive Gilas losses, Clarkson is proud seeing the 27-year-old Fontecchio doing good for the Azzurri.

Fontecchio deserves the accolade, according to the Gilas’ main man.

“Simone is a really good player, he’s been super cool; played on the same team last year and knows what he does. He shoots the ball pretty well, he’s strong, he’s big,” said Clarkson.

“I’m happy to see him succeeding in this games and having a strong performance and bringing it to the season.”

Moreover, Clarkson said he, Fontecchio, Lauri Markkanen of Finland, and Canada’s Kelly Olynyk seeing action in the World Cup should augur well for Utah’s campaign heading to the new NBA season starting this October.

“Hopefully when all of us get together at Utah, me, Lauri, and everybody playing (here), (hopefully) we can string together a strong season,” said the Gilas naturalized player.