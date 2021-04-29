Jordan Clarkson not losing hope on another Gilas stint

JORDAN Clarkson isn't losing hope in his quest to once again represent the Philippines in international competitions.

The Utah Jazz guard is intent on playing for Gilas Pilipinas anew, saying that the urge to play for flag and country is always something burning in his heart.

"Yeah, that's definitely something I want to do," he told The Game. "Hopefully, everything lines up and I'm free that time and that moment and I'll put that Gilas jersey back on and go win us something."

Clarkson has only had one shot to play for Gilas -- back in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta where the Philippines finished at fifth place.

"We did a great job," he said. "I thought we could've won the whole thing, but we're getting another shot at China and everybody else."

There, the 6-foot-5 shooter was able to suit up as a local with the Asian Games not enforcing the Fiba eligibility rules.

However, that's not the case for Fiba-sanctioned tournaments, where Clarkson, if he plays, will be seen as a naturalized player.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), though, is still championing his cause as the federation seeks to make reforms to the long-standing Fiba eligibility rules which require players to obtain their passports before the age of 16.

Until then, Clarkson will be waiting for his time while continuing to ball out in the NBA, where he greatly feels the love of the Filipino fans.

"I feel it all the time. I always see the flag, puso, everything. Just love and support every time I check my phone, it's amazing," he said, grateful for the continued support he has gotten over the years.

"One year, I had a bunch of All-Star votes for me. Hopefully next year, I put on another great campaign and you guys vote me in the All-Star Game if I play at that level," he said.

