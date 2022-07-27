Jordan Clarkson arriving August 15 to join Gilas buildup for Fiba window

GILAS Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said Jordan Clarkson is scheduled to arrive on August 15 to join the national team in preparation for the next window in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asia qualifiers.

Reyes said Gilas is now plotting to form a team to surround Clarkson after he expressed his commitment to be part of the national team in the World Cup qualifiers.

“He has made himself available. He said he can come in and practice starting August 15,” said Reyes.

Reyes, however, cautioned that Clarkson playing for Gilas is not yet 100 percent “until he is actually here.”

“We cannot really be a hundred percent. But right now, we are planning with him in the line-up. We are putting together a line-up with Jordan Clarkson part of the line-up,” said Reyes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.