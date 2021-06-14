Jordan, Kazakhstan secure spots in Fiba Asia Cup

JORDAN booked its spot in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup with an 80-70 win over Kazakhstan on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) at Prince Hamza Hall in Amman.

Ahmad Al Dwairi went 14-of-17 from the free throw line and finished with 26 points, 14 rebounds, and four assists as Jordan advanced to the continental tilt set August in Indonesia.

The Jordanians are unbeaten in four games, on top of Group F of the qualifiers.

Sami Bzai had 12 points, three boards, three assists, and two steals, Freddy Ibrahim had 12 points, five assists, three steals, and two rebounds, while Amin Abu Hawwas collected 11 points, six dimes, and two boards.

Jordan used a 25-point in the third quarter to turn the game from a 39-34 halftime deficit to a 59-49 edge late in the period.

The Steppen Wolves still got to within five, 68-63, after a pair of Nikolay Bazhin freebies with 3:58 left, but Al Dwairi sparked an 11-2 blast to take a commanding 79-65 lead, with Abu Hawwas hiting a 3-pointer with 49 seconds left.

Jordan finishes its assignment against Palestine on Tuesday.

Bazhin paced Kazakhstan with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

Dmitriy Gavrilov also wound up with 14 pioints, six boards, and two steals, while Vadim Chsherbak got 12 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep.

Despite the loss, though, the Steppen Wolves also secured their spot to the continental tilt as they ended the qualifiers on a 4-2 record.

Jordan and Kazakhstan join host Indonesia in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, while Lebanon, Bahrain, and Iran have arlier booked their tickets to tne meet.

This result also relegated Palestine (2-3) to the battle of group third-placers for the the last bus before the tournament proper.

