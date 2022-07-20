Jordan stuns Iran, advances to Fiba Asia Cup semis

JORDAN continued its dream run in the 2022 Fiba Asia Cup, pulling off a 91-76 stunner over Iran in the quarterfinals on Wednesday at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta.

Dar Tucker was unstoppable with his 29 points, six rebounds, and four assists as the Falcons reached the Final Four for the first time since a silver-medal finish in 2011 in Wuhan under Tab Baldwin.

Freddy Ibrahim scored 23 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, to go with four dimes, three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in a fitting encore to his game-winning plays against Chinese Taipei in the playoff two days back.

Ahmad Al Dwairi also did it all with 15 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals, and three blocks, as veteran Zaid Abbas got nine points, five boards, and five dimes in the win.

Jordan caught Iran by surprise in the payoff period, stringing 17 unanswered points to take an 84-70 lead as it held Team Melli to just three points for the first eight minutes of the final canto.

Turnovers, though, kept hopes alive for Iran as Behnam Yakhchali cut the lead to eight, 84-76, with a layup with 1:26 left before Ahmad Alhamarsheh and Ibrahim put the finishing touches for Jordan's big victory.

Jordan now awaits the victor of the clash between Lebanon and China in the semifinals.

Mohammad Jamshidi paced Iran with 23 points and five assists, as Hamed Haddadi got a 19-point, 16-rebound double-double in what could be his final go-round in the continental showcase.

