Coach Jong Uichico in stable condition after heart procedure

COACH Jong Uichico is in stable condition after undergoing a heart procedure.

The former PBA coach and Gilas Pilipinas deputy received an outpouring of love and well wishes after suffering a heart attack on Saturday at home.

The soft-spoken 59-year-old mentor fell ill while winding down after his Saturday workout.

Continue reading below ↓

Coach Jong Uichico is recovering in hospital

He was alert enough to drive himself at Medical City where he later underwent angioplasty procedure.

Uichico, one of the most accomplished coaches in PBA history, is recovering in the hospital, according to his son Johan.

His older brother Benjie later said two stents were placed on the veteran coach, who actually even did one of the PBA games commentary this week at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Uichico's fellow PBA coaches Tim Cone, Norman Black, Pido Jarencio, and Ariel Vanguardia were among the first to express their support for the former De La Salle Green Archer, while prayers were offered by his PBA family, Gilas Pilipinas, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), the MVP Group, and other friends and colleagues within the basketball community.

A protege of the late great San Miguel and national team coach Ron Jacobs, Uichico won a total of nine championships - including eight with the SMC franchise - to rank fourth among coaches in the PBA's all-time list.

He was also a two-time recipient of the PBA Press Corps' Virgilio 'Baby' Dalupan Coach of the Year award.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.