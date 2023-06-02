JJ Mandaquit named to 12-man USA roster for Fiba U16 Americas

JJ MANDAQUIT made it to USA Basketball’s team to the 2023 Fiba Under-16 Americas Championship to be played in Yucatan, Mexico from June 5 to 11.

JJ Mandaquit in USA roster for 2023 Fiba Under-16 Americas Championship

Mandaquit was coming off a stint with Fil Nation Select in the NBTC National Finals last March before the call-up.

The 6-foot-1 Mandaquit, the Fil-American point guard from Honolulu, is playing high school at Real Salt Lake Academy in Utah.

He currently has an offer to play for NCAA Division I school Utah State. 247sports.com reported that he also has offers from Hawaii, Portland, Stanford, and Washington State.

Mandaquit had an impressive campaign in the NBTC where he helped Fil Nation to a place in the finals before bowing to Nazareth School National University.

Mandaquit was named Mythical Five along with Reinhard Jumamoy of NU, Jared Bahay and Raffy Celis of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu, and RJ Colonia of NU.

Mandaquit and Team USA are vying for a slot in the Fiba Under-17 World Cup to be held in June 2024 in Turkey.

USA has won all seven editions of the Fiba U16 Americas Championship including in 2017 when Jalen Green saw action. The Houston Rockets cager also played in the NBTC before his stint with Team USA.