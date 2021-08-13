Guam in danger of missing Jericho Cruz for last-chance qualifiers

GUAM may be making its last push for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup without the services of Jericho Cruz.

The 6-foot-1 guard told Spin.ph that as of now, he still is unsure if he will be able to suit up for the crew in its final series of games against Chinese Taipei later this month.

Jericho Cruz status for Guam

"I'm not sure yet," he quipped, with his looming absence surely leaving a big dent to Guam's hopes of qualifying for the continental tilt for the first time ever.

Cruz has been a prime mover for Guam in its last games in the qualifiers, averaging 16.0 points on 52-percent shooting from deep, along with 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes of play.

He was crucial as Guam swept Hong Kong in their two-game series in Amman back in June and rise to a 2-1 record in Group C to secure third place and earn this last chance ticket.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Even NLEX coach Yeng Guiao expressed doubts of whether Cruz will be able to play for Guam owing to his commitment to the Road Warriors.

"Wala pa kaming notice from Jericho or the Guam team requesting his participation in the next window," said the fiery mentor, adding that the situation gets all the more complicated with the PBA hopefully looking to resume its 2021 PBA Philippine Cup in Pampanga next week.

Continue reading below ↓

"It will be difficult to release him at this point because we expect to enter our bubble in Pampanga by next week," Guiao said.

Guam will play Chinese Taipei in a two-game series on August 26 and 28 at UOG Calvo Fieldhouse in Mangilao, with the winner booking a spot for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup in Indonesia come July 2022.

Without Cruz, the EJ Calvo-mentored crew will have to rely on the likes of former NLEX import Curtis Washington, Tai Wesley, and Daren Hechanova.

Gilas Pilipinas has already clinched its spot in the continental showpiece after topping Group A with a 6-0 record.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Also secured of their seats are Korea, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Syria, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and host Indonesia.

Two more spots are up for grabs in Jeddah, to be disputed by Saudi Arabia, India, and Palestine at the King Abdullah Sports City from August 20 to 22.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.