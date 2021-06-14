Jericho Cruz makes Guiao proud for fine play for Guam

NLEX is proud of the performance of Jericho Cruz for Guam in Sunday's match against Hong Kong in the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Amman, Jordan.

Cruz spearheaded Guam's attack , scoring 24 points in their 103-83 victory over Hong Kong. He displayed his shooting prowess by making five of his eight three-point attempts.

NLEX coach Yeng Guiao was proud of how Cruz represented the ballclub in the competition.

At certain points of the match, the commentator of the game was also describing Cruz as "The NLEX Warrior" obviously in reference to his mother club in the PBA.

"We are certainly proud of the way Jericho played. He did a great job representing not only Team Guam, but also his mother team here in the Philippines, the NLEX Road Warriors," Guiao said in an interview on the team's website.

The Road Warriors gave Cruz the green light to join Guam not only in the actual participation but also in its training camp in Los Angeles.

Cruz briefly rejoined the Road Warriors in practice before flying out to Amman for the qualifiers.

Guam will face Hong Kong again on Tuesday in hopes of advancing to the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup although Australia and New Zealand are currently atop the Group C standings.

"We continue to support him and congratulate coach EJ Calvo and the rest of the Guam team. We wish them good luck in their next game,” Guiao added.

