    Jericho Cruz set to play for Guam in Asia Cup qualifier vs New Zealand

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: @jerichoXcruz on Twitter

    JERICHO Cruz has been included by Guam in its final roster for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers match against New Zealand on Sunday.

    The NLEX cager is part of the 14-man roster that was released by the team as seen in the Fiba website for their game against New Zealand, their lone game in the window.

    NLEX coach Yeng Guiao said Cruz is already in Guam for several days already for the national team’s preparation for the game which will be played at home at the Yigo Village, Calvo Fieldhouse.

    Guam will only have one game as its first match of the window against Hong Kong was postponed due to the coronavirus disease threat.

      Cruz also posted a photo of him wearing a Guam jersey on his Twitter account.

