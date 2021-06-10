Jericho Cruz, Guam squad arrive in Jordan for Fiba Asia qualifiers

JERICHO Cruz and the Guam basketball team have arrived in Amman, Jordan for the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers on Thursday.

The NLEX guard is one of the 16 players tapped for the Guam national team as they take on Hong Kong in a two-game series in Group C action.

Cruz is not only player of Filipino lineage in the Guam squad. With him for the Pacific island territory are Will Stinnett, who played for Adamson, Chris Conner of the University of the East, and Ben Borja.

Curtis Washington, who briefly played as an import for NLEX in the 2019 PBA Commissioner's Cup, is expected to be one of the leaders for Guam. He scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Guam's 113-94 defeat to New Zealand in February 2020.

Two-time New Zealand NBL Finals MVP Tai Wesley is also marking his comeback after announcing his retirement last year, joining Earnest Ross Jr., Jonathan Galloway, and Joe Blas among those poised to make significatnt contributions for the team coached by Edward Calvo.

Also in the squad are Mekeli Wesley, Matt Fegurgur, Darren Hechanova, Mark Johnson, Mike Quan, Takumi Simon, and Tomas Calvo.

Guam, looking to advance to the continental tilt in Indonesia in August, holds a 0-1 record in Group C, behind idle Australia and New Zealand, both holding 2-1 cards.

Guam meets Hong Kong on June 16 and 18.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

