Jericho Cruz availability for Guam in question for Fiba qualifiers

WILL Jericho Cruz suit up for Guam when it fights for its spot in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup?

That's the looming question for the EJ Calvo-mentored team as it is set to compete in the qualifying tournament for the third-ranked teams in August.

Guam will play Chinese Taipei in a two-game series at home in Mangilao on August 26 and 28, with the winner clinching a spot to the continental hoops showpiece.

PHOTO: Fiba.basketball

Will Jericho Cruz play for Guam?

Cruz has been an integral piece of Guam's attack as he averaged 16.0 points on 52-percent shooting from deep, to go with 4.7 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes of play during the qualifiers.

He helped Guam sweep Hong Kong in their two-game series in Amman to help his side improve to a 2-1 record and secure third place in Group C.

But Cruz's status will be in question, especially with him suiting up for the NLEX Road Warriors in the ongoing 2021 PBA Philippine Cup.

Indonesia, as the host country, no longer needs to play in the last chance qualifiers as it already sealed its spot in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup, set in July 2022 in Jakarta.

Two more seats are up for grabs in Jeddah where Saudi Arabia, India, and Palestine dispute the last spots to complete the 16-nation tourney.

Continue reading below ↓

Gilas Pilipinas already earned its place in the Fiba Asia Cup after topping Group A with its 6-0 slate, capped off by a pair of wins against Korea in Clark last June.

Also in are Korea, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Lebanon, Bahrain, Iran, Syria, Jordan, and Kazakhstan.

