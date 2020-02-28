GILAS Pilipinas Women continues to build for the future as Fil-Am Jenesis Perrin has committed to the national team.

No less than head coach and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) women's program director Patrick Aquino discovered the 16-year-old forward during his recruitment trip in the United States.

"They were excited to see me and glad that I went there to tell them about the Gilas program," shared the multi-titled mentor, who steered the Philippine women's national basketball team to its first gold medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Continue reading below ↓

Perrin, who stands at 6-foot-5, is studying at Lawrence Academy in Groton, Massachusetts.

She has yet to secure her Philippine passport, but that's the main priority for SBP in the coming months.

"They want to come here and they are willing to take Jenesis and participate in all 3x3 events this year," said Aquino.

If Perrin gets all of her papers fixed, Aquino is planning to field her in the 2020 Fiba 3x3 Under-17 Asia Cup in Cyberjaya, Malaysia from June 4 to 7.

It's the same path Fil-foreign talents Camille Clarin and Ella Fajardo took last year.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"She'll participate in all 3x3 events this year, and then in the youth tournaments. Pag ok na, pwede na siya sa women's program," said Aquino.