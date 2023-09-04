Jordan Clarkson, AJ Edu among stats leaders in World Cup group phase

FROM Gilas' lone win over China to coach Chot Reyes stepping down from his post, it was an eventful end for the Philippines at the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

There still remains a handful of positives to take away from the global showpiece, including the chart-topping displays of Jordan Clarkson and AJ Edu.

Based on Fiba's post-group stage statistics, Clarkson is in the Top Ten of 10 different statistical departments — three of which he emerged on top.

In five World Cup prelims matches for Gilas, the Utah Jazz ace ranked first in total field goals made (44), total field goal attempts (107), and two-point field goal attempts (66; 13.2 per game).

And marginally behind Slovenia talisman Luka Doncic (132 points; 26.4 ppg), Clarkson placed second in both total and average points scored (130 points; 26.0 ppg) in the group stages.

Moreover, JC finished fourth in three-point attempts (41; 8.2 per game), fifth in two-pointers made (32; 6.4 per game) and fouls drawn (35; 7.0 per game), seventh in converted free-throws (30; 6.0 per game), and eighth in free-throw attempts (36; 7.2 per game).

It also won't come as a surprise to many that Clarkson's extended minutes put him second among all World Cup players in total time played — 2 hours, 59 minutes, and 17 seconds (35:51 per game).

He only placed second to another naturalized player in Jordan's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson who logged in a total on-court time of 3 hours, 12 minutes, and 50 seconds (38:34 per game).

Joining JC in the ranks of the tournament leaders is Gilas' very own breakout star AJ Edu, who caught the attention of Pinoy hoops fans anew during the group stage.

The 23-year-old Fil-Cypriot big man's rebounding prowess reflected vividly in the numbers.

Edu was the World Cup's fourth best defensive rebounder in the group stages with 36 defensive boards (7.2 drpg), and ranked eighth overall in total rebounds (43; 8.6 rpg).

Before gearing up for the 2024 Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in July next year, all focus now shifts to the 19th Asian Games later this month in Huangzhou, China amid looming coaching vacancies and roster uncertainties.