Jayson Castro in the frame for Gilas call-up, but not a shoo-in

JAYSON Castro is in contention for another call-up with Gilas Pilipinas in the Fiba Basketball World Cup window this month.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes said Castro is definitely under consideration as part of the TNT roster in the joint practices with the national team at the Mt. Malarayat Golf and Country Club in Lipa, Batangas.

Reyes, though, said Castro’s inclusion will depend on different factors, specifically the point guard situation of the current Gilas pool.

“Because by the fact that they are part of the team, of course they are all candidates except those who are ineligible,” said Reyes during last week’s SPIN.ph Zoom In episode.

Third time's the charm for Jayson?

At 36, Castro is in line to become the first player to be part of the national team in all three stints of Reyes as Gilas coach.

Castro was a member of the Gilas team that played in the 2014 World Cup in Spain. The TNT guard came out of retirement for Gilas during Reyes’ second tenure, seeing action in the qualifiers for the 2019 World Cup.

Reyes, however, said Castro’s spot is not yet cast in stone.

“Will Jayson Castro be part of it, will be in consideration? It depends. Will we get point guards from the original Gilas guys? ‘Yun ang tanong,” said Reyes.

If Castro makes the team, he will join a new-look Gilas team composed of younger players that have been called up for the first window of the Fiba qualifiers.

So far, Dwight Ramos, Juan Gomez de Liano, and Jaydee Tungcab are the guards that have joined the Gilas training camp in preparation for the first window of the competitions.

On Tuesday, Reyes also hinted that the team is not yet closing the door on players joining Gilas for the upcoming window.

