Jawato, Prosper show way as Indonesia thumps Thailand in qualifier

INDONESIA proved that it meant business in the second window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers, trouncing Thailand, 90-76, on Saturday at Khalifa Sport City in Manama.

Brandon Jawato and Lester Prosper proved their worth for the Garuda, anchoring their attack to put away Indonesia's first win in three outings in Group A.

The Indonesian-American Jawato was magnificent for the Rajko Toroman-coached side, pouring in 22 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists to signal a new beginning for Indonesia basketball.

Prosper, meanwhile, was a solid presence down low as the former Columbian import churned out 19 points, 13 boards, three assists, and two steals in the win.

But it wasn't just the duo when Indonesia turned it up in the second half, firing 22 third quarter points to turn a slim 48-47 halftime lead to a 70-60 advantage.

Abraham Grahita added 22 points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Andakara Dhyaksa got 15 points, three boards, and three dimes in Indonesia's lone assignment in the Bahrain bubble.

The win also kept the Thais winless through three games in the group stage to remain in the cellar of the qualifiers at 0-3.

And it won't get any better, as the lean 10-man all-pro Thailand team will only have a day break before once again taking on Gilas Pilipinas on Monday.

Nattakarn Muangboon paced the Thais as he unleashed 32 points on a 6-of-10 shooting from threes, to go with eight assists, five rebounds, and two steals in the losing effort, while Chanatip Jakrawan chimed in a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks.