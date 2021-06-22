Javi GdL scratched from Gilas OQT pool due to quad injury

JAVI Gomez de Liano won't be joining the trip to Serbia for the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade.

The 6-foot-4 forward is set to rehab his quadriceps injury and has left the Clark bubble.

Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) special assistant to the president Ryan Gregorio confirmed the news. Gomez de Liano played sparingly in the Clark bubble.

"Javi injured his quad muscles in practice while preparing for the bubble in Clark, Pampanga. He tried to shake it off by playing through it, unfortunately his natural movements were affected," he said.

"He will miss the OQT tournament in Serbia and was advised to rest and rehabilitate his injured quad muscles."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Gomez de Liano was lined up twice, but only suited up in the 76-51 win over Indonesia on Friday, where he had four points and four rebounds in 17 minutes of action.

The University of the Philippines forward had a memorable debut in Manama, where he averaged 14.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in Gilas' two-game sweep of Thailand in November.

Continue reading below ↓

Gomez's exit it leaves 14 players fighting for their spots in the Gilas roster.

Dwight Ramos, Kai Sotto, and naturalized center Ange Kouame leads the pack for coach Tab Baldwin as the youthful pool returned to training on Tuesday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Completing the roster are Isaac Go, Mike Nieto, Jordan Heading, William Navarro, Justine Baltazar, Jaydee Tungcab, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, Carl Tamayo, Lebron Lopez, and Geo Chiu.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.