Javi Gomez de Liano inserted in Gilas 12 for Indonesia game

JAVI Gomez de Liano will get another shot to play for Gilas Pilipinas after he was inserted in the lineup for Friday's game against Indonesia in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The University of the Philippines gunner, who was in the lineup but never got to play in the Philippines' pulsating 81-78 victory over Korea on Wednesday, was re-activated in lieu of William Navarro.

Jordan Heading, Lebron Lopez, and Geo Chiu are all set to make their national team debuts, with Mike Nieto and Jaydee Tungcab sitting out this 6 p.m. match inside the Clark bubble in Angeles City.

Still playing for this game are Filipino prodigy Kai Sotto, Dwight Ramos, Justine Baltazar, Isaac Go, SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, and naturalized player Ange Kouame.

Gilas has already qualified for the continental showpiece in Indonesia in August as it holds an immaculate 4-0 record in Group A.

Nevertheless, the young Philippine pool are looking to continue to build on its past triumphs in this game against Timnas.

Indonesia lost to Korea, 104-81, on Thursday, and for sure, the boys of coach Rajko Toroman are looking to redeem themselves from the 23-point mauling.

Former Columbian import Lester Prosper will once again be counted on to carry the load for Timnas, which holds a 1-3 record in the group.

Indonesia is already qualified for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup as hosts, but are looking to make a strong impression starting in this stretch.