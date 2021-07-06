Often last cut in juniors, Javi GDL now among first Pinoys in B.League

“TO the underdogs out there, always believe in yourself. Don’t mind the negativity around. Keep working and stay patient. Your time will come.”

Those were the words that Javi Gomez de Liano wrote on his Twitter account shortly after the announcement that the University of the Philippines product has signed a deal to play for the Ibaraki Robots, who were recently promoted to the first division of the Japanese B.League

Gomez de Liaño did epitomize being an underdog, worked his way up, and become successful in his career.

Javi Gomez de Liano beginnings

Former UP Integrated School (UPIS) coach Allan Gregorio recalled the first time he knew about Gomez de Liaño in 2013.

“Laging naka-cut nung sa Ateneo,” Gregorio said. “Laging naka-cut ‘yung bata. ‘Yung statement niya na underdog siya, ‘yung laging last cut, ganun na ganun ang buhay ni Javi.”

Gregorio though saw potential in Gomez de Liaño, who at 14 years old was already one of the tallest players at his age. He was also a quick learner.

“Number one, he was 14 years old, he was already 6-1 and a half. He has a very good form and ang galing sa perimeter,” said Gregorio.

“I saw the potential right away,” Gregorio said to SPIN.ph on Tuesday. “Mahiyain. Walang experience.”

PHOTO: Freddie Dionisio

“Tapos first week pa lang, nakuha na niya lahat ng dribbling skills set na shinare ko sa kanila nung galing ako sa Gilas. And after one or two weeks, I felt that this guy, we were comparing him to Dirk Nowitzki. He can dribble. He can shoot; a big guy who has handles.

It was in Gomez de Liano’s fourth year with UPIS that he shone, displaying his multi-faceted arsenal.

“When he first entered, talagang wala masyadong experience coming from elementary or grade school basketball. Kaya nag-shine nung fourth year na. ‘Yun ‘yung double-double guy na siya. Magaling na magdribble, maganda na ang porma, may one-dribble pull-up na, maganda ang timing sa bola. Ika nga, for a lack of a better word, nagamit ang kapal ng mukha. Marunong na gumamit. Nagkaroon na ng lakas ng loob,” said Gregorio.

After UPIS, Gomez de Liano stayed with UP to play for the Fighting Maroons, who after several dismal seasons finally reached the finals again in 2018. The 22-year-old also had a stellar campaign with Gilas Pilipinas where he averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.9 minutes of play. He also shot 50 percent from threes.

Although he has not watched the quality of basketball in the Japanese B.League, Gregorio said he expects Gomez de Liano to thrive in the international brand of basketball.

“First of all, I thought he was already ripe na talaga for professional basketball… Nakita ko na talaga na he has doubled or even tripled his confidence from the day he started playing for UPIS,” Gregorio said.

“I expect him to be the shooter that he is. He is very skilled. Ang skill set niya, pang-international. At 6-5, he can play the two and three position, he can bring down the ball, and doesn’t like to post up like Europeans. Ka-level siya ng high level of basketball dito sa Pilipinas. I expect him to be much, much better when he comes back and play here in the PBA,” said Gregorio.

On Twitter, Gomez de Liano’s father Bert thanked Gregorio for “believing in Javi from Day 1.”

“All of these blessing won’t be possible without you taking him in UPIS eight years ago,” Bert wrote on his Twitter account.

But more than the Japanese stint, Gregorio said he is even prouder to see Gomez De Liano graduate with a degree in Physical Education.

“What he really promised was that he’s going to graduate from UP. That’s actually more than any accomplishment,” said Gregorio.

