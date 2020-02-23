Final cut Javee Mocon says he won't hesitate answering next Gilas call

JAVEE Mocon doesn’t mind being the lone PBA player in the Gilas Pilipinas not to make the Final 12 for the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifier against Indonesia.

Mocon said he remains very grateful to the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas led by Mark Dickel for considering him to part of the pool for the national team that will take on host Indonesia on Sunday.

“As much as I would like to represent and play and fight for our country, I just have to respect his decision,” said the Rain or Shine young gun. “Siguro napag-usapan naman ng coaching staff ‘yun.”

Mocon was cut despite earlier statements made by the staff that all PBA players are already shoo-ins. Dickel, however, later clarified the statement following the announcement of the final roster.

“Shoo-ins are a little bit exaggerated. Obviously, we’re relying on the PBA players’ experience,” said Dickel.

Mocon said he remains supportive of Gilas and is hoping that he will be considered again in the next window.

“Full support pa rin. Kasi dream ko talaga maging part ng Gilas. Kaya if ever may chance ako, kahit reserve, I just have to support them and help them in any way possible to prepare for the game,” said sophomore pro.

Instead of delving on the negatives, Mocon said he is looking at the bright side of being one of the few to be considered for a spot in the roster.

“You just have to look at the silver lining na you get to play with these players and be part of the pool. ‘Yung na-consider ako kahit ang daming PBA players, professional players diyan, tapos ako ‘yung naisip nila na i-add kahit late addition,” said Mocon.

“I got to learn from coach Mark and coach Tab [Baldwin] na great minds in basketball and sila Kiefer [Ravena] and ‘yung mga veterans. So it’s a blessing. Hindi ko siya tinitignan as a failure kasi I’m still here. I’m still with the team,” said Mocon, referring to being chosen to be part of the reserves.

With his Gilas experience, Mocon is now looking forward to the coming PBA season for Rain or Shine.

“Lalo pa ako naging ready dahil dito sa Gilas. Kasi hindi naman relax-relax dito eh. Go hard. Everyone’s going hard kasi everyone is competing for a spot,” said Mocon.