    Javee Mocon a last-minute addition to pool as Gilas deals with pullouts

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ADD Javee Mocon to the new players extended invitations to join Gilas Pilipinas practice.

    Gilas team manager Gabby Cui confirmed that the incoming Rain or Shine sophomore is expected to show up in Tuesday's evening practice at the Meralco Gym in Pasig City.

    Mocon, 24, is coming off a stellar rookie season marked by averages of 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds that earned him consideration for the Rookie of the Year award.

    The 6-foot-3 forward has previously been shortlisted to the Gilas cadets pool when coach Chot Reyes bared his "23-for-2023" pool.

      He joins Alaska bigs Vic Manuel and Abu Tratter and Justin Chua of Phoenix as the new faces in the national pool ahead of the first window of the Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

      Chua was included in the pool after showing up last Sunday.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

