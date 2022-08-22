Fit-again Japeth back in contention as Gilas names 12 for August window

JAPETH Aguilar is back in the frame for a spot in the Gilas Pilipinas lineup for the August window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers after testing negative for Covid.

The Barangay Ginebra big man was named to the 24-man Gilas pool for the August 25 game against Lebanon and the home tie against Saudi Arabia on August 29 but suddenly became in doubt after being placed under health protocols.

However, the 6-9 high-flyer rejoined Gilas in its training on Sunday after being cleared of Covid, sources bared.

His return should come as a welcome boost for Gilas, which lost considerable size in the frontline after June Mar Fajardo became unavailable with SMB's entry to the PBA Finals and Ian Sangalang begged off due to injury.

Without the two, Aguilar should contend for a frontline spot along with Raymond Almazan, Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao, to see who joins Australia-based Kai Sotto who is a shoo-in for the center spot.

NBA player Jordan Clarkson is the other shoo-in in the team which Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) executive director and spokesman Sonny Barrios will announce is a special PSA Forum edition at noon on Monday.

