    Japan derails Iran's World Cup bid with 35-point rout

    by spin.ph staff
    4 hours ago
    Yuki Kawamura Japan vs Iran
    Yuki Kawamura was on target early.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    JAPAN started the last window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers on a high, rolling past Iran, 96-61, on Thursday at the Takasaki Arena.

    Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers results

    Yuki Kawamura heated up early, firing eight of his 15 points in the first quarter that set the tone for the blowout victory to the delight of the home crowd.

    The result left Iran, running fourth in Group F at 6-5, in a must-win situation against China (8-2) on Sunday.

    Only two World Cup spots are up for grabs in Asia after Australia, China, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, and the Philippines booked the first six tickets.

    Japan, the World Cup co-shot carrying the same 6-5 record as Iran, next faces Group F last-placer Bahrain (2-8) on Sunday.

      Josh Hawkinson led the Akatsuki Five with 17 points, 11 boards, and four assists in his debut

      Mohammad Jamshidi and Behnam Yakhchali paced Iran with 15 points each in a losing effort.

