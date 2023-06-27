Rui Hachimura not seeing action for Japan in Fiba Basketball World Cup

RUI Hachimura has become the latest international NBA player to skip the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

The Japanese Basketball Association announced the unavailability of Hachimura in a press release.

The release said Hachimura is still working on his NBA contract. The Los Angeles Lakers forward becomes a restricted free agent this offseason.

"After comprehensive consideration, we have accepted his wishes and have decided not to invite him to the Japan national team this summer," said the JBA in a statement.

