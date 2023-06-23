Japan to play France, Slovenia, Angola in pre-World Cup tune-ups

FIBA World Cup host Japan has lined up seven tune-up matches at home including games against powerhouse teams France and Slovenia, and Angola in August.

In a report by Fiba and the Japan basketball federation website, the Akatsuki Five will play against France on August 17 and Slovenia on August 19 at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo in a tune-up series that begins with a match against Angola on August 15.

The month actually begins with two games against fellow World Cup-bound New Zealand on August 2 and 4 at the Open House Arena in Ota City.

Pre-World Cup games are also slated from July 8 to 9 where they play Chinese Taipei at the Hamamatsu Arena in Hamamatsu City.

France could possibly feature the likes of Victor Wembanyama, the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, and NBA players Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier.

Slovenia’s Luka Doncic could also be on hand in that game against Japan.

Angola is part of Group A where it will face Gilas Pilipinas on August 27 at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

NBA players Rui Hachimura and Yuta Watanabe, and Filipino-Japanese cager Matthew Aquino are part of the 25-man extended roster of Japan in the World Cup.

The Akatsuki Five is in Group E and will play at the Okinawa Arena against Germany, Finland, and Australia.