Jamie Malonzo eager for more after electrifying Gilas experience

JAMIE Malonzo would have wanted a few things to have worked differently in his first home game for Gilas Pilipinas.

"I had some good looks today that I regret [not taking], one to open up the game," he said, admitting that he felt jitters as he played in front of a packed Mall of Asia Arena crowd in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

See USA on brink of qualifying for 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup

But despite just having two points, two rebounds, a steal, and a block in the Philippines' 84-46 rout of Saudi Arabia on Monday, the NorthPort forward said that it's an experience that he will forever treasure.

"It feels really good," he said. "I'm glad we got the win today. We've been working super hard, so being able to go out there and have fun, that's the plan for the team."

Gilas Pilipinas gets a home win with Jordan Clarkson. PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Continue reading below ↓

Watch Now

Also having the 19,829 fans in attendance rallying behind Gilas is a feeling like no other for Malonzo, making it clear that he wants to play in front of this electric crowd again in the leadup to the World Cup.

"A lot of noise today. I'm very excited, honestly. You can definitely feel the atmosphere when you're wearing the blue and the gold and the red so it's definitely something I look forward to," the 6-foot-7 high-flyer said.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"It's always big. Anytime I get lucky that I'm able to play in front of that many people, it means a lot, and honestly, shoutout to the fans because the atmosphere was great."

Malonzo even dared to say that this group, led by Jordan Clarkson, Kai Sotto, and Dwight Ramos, should already give the public a good idea on how the World Cup team would look like come next year.

"I think we have our core figured out. Coach Chot [Reyes] says that all the time," he said. "I can see, definitely, we got new faces and we need to jell more together and we're gonna be in good shape."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.