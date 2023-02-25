How Scottie paved way for Malonzo to 'give what the fans want to see'

JAMIE Malonzo credits Scottie Thompson for his performance with Gilas Pilipinas against Lebanon on Friday in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Malonzo on Ginebra connection with Scottie Thompson

Malonzo had 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists in Gilas’ 107-96 win over the Cedars. His performance included two highlight dunks in the third quarter than enabled Gilas to pull away.

His dunks set the tone for his play in the second half where he got 10 points on their way to victory in front of the home fans at the Philippine Arena.

Gilas Pilipinas coach Chot Reyes later credited the bench mob led by Malonzo and Mason Amos for their play.

It was Malonzo’s career-best in a Gilas uniform since he was classified as a local starting the August window.

“Scottie is always going to make the right plays. That’s the kind of point guard that he is. So he found me and of course, I want to give what the fans want to see. Highlights and exciting basketball,” said Malonzo.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Prior to the game, Malonzo said he didn’t want to put too much pressure on himself in the game.

“I think my goal was just to have fun. I just want to go out there the hardest I could. That’s what I did. It was fun for sure playing for the fans,” said Malonzo.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Malonzo played at the Philippines just a month after he played in Game Seven of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup where Ginebra sealed the title against Bay Area.

“It was different. I had a blue jersey instead of a red jersey. As far as the fans and the feeling of big arena, and just everybody there. I sort of felt at home. Playing in front of that crowd again, it’s definitely exciting. I played there in Game Seven. It’s definitely a familiar feeling,” said Malonzo.