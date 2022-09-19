Jack Animam progressing well, nearing return to Gilas Women

JACK Animam's long wait will soon be over and coach Pat Aquino is expecting big things from her once she returns to the Gilas Pilipinas Women.

"I think she's coming back soon," he said. "She's been recovering well and she's been doing a lot of workouts na. We hope to see her back as soon as possible."

Animam, 23, is in the US recovering from ACL injury sustained during her stint with Radnicki Kragujevac in Serbia.

Through it all, the Bulakenya banger has kept on working and has even displayed an improved range. Aquino belives Animam is close to being cleared bu doctors.

"I know she's just wanting to clear something with the doctor and trainer and everything with her agent. So hopefully, she will be back," the soft-spoken mentor said.

Animam even made it clear that representing the country anew is her utmost priority upon her comeback.

"For a fact, we talked about it about going back to training namin sa national team," shared Aquino. "With regards if ever somebody gets her abroad and to play, sabi namin yung Gilas Women is No. 1 priority. So we'll be seeing Jack soon."

Animam last donned the national tri-colors in the 30th Southeast Asian Games back in 2019 where he won double gold medals in the women's five-on-five and 3x3 competitions.

