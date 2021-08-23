Animam doubtful to play for Gilas in Fiba Asia Cup amid Serbia stint

GILAS Pilipinas Women will always be a priority for Jack Animam.

Jack Animam on status with Gilas Women

But as she embarks on a new start with Serbian club Radnicki Kragujevac, she's just hopeful that the schedule would allow her to suit up for the national team in its future competitions.

"My heart and passion is always with the national team. I'm very hopeful that the European schedule will be favorable for the Fiba events," she said on her media availability on Monday evening.

PHOTO: fiba.basketball

Gilas Women are preparing for the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup set in Amman, Jordan from September 27 to October 3, where the Philippines is seeking to keep its place in the continent's Level I.

Animam is set to depart for Serbia on Friday, meaning that it's going to be hard for her to be with Gilas Women in the continental showpiece next month.

Her absence will be a big dent for the Philippine team, especially after her double gold medal pursuit in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

She averaged 4.3 points on 50-percent shooting, to go with 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the 2019 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in India, where Gilas Women finished at seventh place.

Nonetheless, Animam is optimistic that she can suit up for the national team in the next competitions, especially with the Filipinas looking to defend the gold in women's basketball in the 2021 Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam set for next year.

Continue reading below ↓

"With my current team, I'll respect their decision and I'll do whatever's best for the team," she said, with her contract with Radnicki lasting until March next year.

