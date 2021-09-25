Scheduling conflicts cost Jack Animam stint with PH in Asia Cup

IF not for a scheduling conflict, Jack Animam would have been at the forefront of Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 2021 Fiba Women's Asia Cup in Amman, Jordan.

"Schedule lang talaga. She was supposed to be with us at pwede sana, pero yung schedule niya naiba ng konti," national women's team head coach Pat Aquino shared on Radyo5's Power and Play with Noli Eala on Saturday.

Animam recently signed with Radnicki Kragujevac, becoming the first homegrown Filipina to play professionally in Europe.

The 6-foot-2 Animam left the country last month and is set to play her first game in the First Women's Basketball League of Serbia in the opener next Saturday.

Aquino admitted that the absence of Animam heavily impacted Gilas Women's buildup, especially with the Bulakenya being one of his old reliables dating back to their time in National University.

"Malaking bagay si Jack. Nandoon na yung leadership niya at alam niya yung experience," he lamented.

It also left a big hole in the middle with 6-foot-4 Clare Castro being the lone center for Gilas Women.

Still, Animam gave Aquino the assurance that the next time her number is called, she will definitely be there.

"Nakakapanghinayang, but it's her future and we wish her the best. Nakiusap naman siya na pagbigyan muna siya this time with this being her first overseas stint," said Aqiono.

"She promised me na in the next tournament, she'll be right there. We're hoping na makasama natin siya ulit."

For now, Gilas Women will have to power through without Animam as the squad, led by Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, and newcomers Ella Fajardo and Camille Clarin seek to keep the Philippines in the Division A of the continental tilt.

Gilas Women plays China on Monday, before taking on Australia and Chinese Taipei in Group B action.

