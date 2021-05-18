Signed and sealed: Ivorian star Ange Kouame granted Filipino citizenship

ANGE Kouame has acquired Filipino citizenship as President Duterte signed the naturalization bill for the Ateneo center into law on Tuesday.

The Ivorian big man is now set to finally play for Gilas Pilipinas.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) can field the 6-foot-10 Kouame starting in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark from June 16 to 20.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Nevertheless, it's the big picture which the SBP is looking at, most notably the 2023 Fiba World Cup.

"Although Kouame’s presence is crucial for these two tournaments, having him as an official member of the squad in the upcoming games is an early investment as we build towards the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup," SBP president Al Panlilio wrote in a statement.

Here's Panlilio's statement in full:

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is elated to announce that Angelo Kouame’s Filipino naturalization is now official.

The SBP extends our appreciation to President Rodrigo Duterte for signing it into law and Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea and Senator Bong Go for their assistance.

Continue reading below ↓

We thank our SBP Chairman, Senator Sonny Angara, along with Senators Joel Villanueva and Richard Gordon for filing the bill in the Senate and our Vice Chairman, Congressman Robbie Puno, for authoring the bill in the House of Representatives.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The SBP thanks all of our allies in both houses whose support has been crucial in pushing this legislation to further strengthen our Gilas Pilipinas Men.

Koaume will now undergo the final steps required by FIBA before a naturalized player can suit up for a country and we are confident that he’ll be able to play during our hosting of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Serbia.

Although Kouame’s presence is crucial for these two tournaments, having him as an official member of the squad in the upcoming games is an early investment as we build towards the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

It’s a great day for Philippine basketball and we’re thankful for the full support of our basketball community.

Continue reading below ↓

Kami sa SBP ay naniniwalang ika’y lalaban Para sa Bayan. Maligayang pagbati, Kabayang Ange Kouame!

We are now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN