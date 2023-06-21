Italy set to face Serbia, Greece, five other teams in Fiba World Cup buildup

ITALY is scheduled to play against powerhouse teams in the final stretch of their build-up for the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

Italy schedule ahead of World Cup

In a report by Basketnews, Italy has set matches against Turkey on August 4 and either China or Cape Verde on August 5 in Trento.

The Azzuri will then head to Greece to compete against Serbia and Greece, teams that could possibly feature the likes of reigning MVP Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo on August 9 and 10 respectively.

The Italy basketball team will go back to its home country for a match against Puerto Rico on August 13 in Ravenna, before heading to Shenzen, China for games against Brazil on August 20 and New Zealand on August 21.

Training camp for Italy will begin on July 24 and will conclude on August 2 before heading to their tune-up games.

Italy is one of the opponents of Gilas Pilipinas in Group A, and they are scheduled to face each other on August 29 in their final group stage match at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

