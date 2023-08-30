Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Pozzecco call falls on deaf ears as Pacquiao a no-show in World Cup

    Wish ungranted
    by Gerry Ramos
    9 hours ago
    italy coach pozzecco world cup
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    IT was the perfect opportunity for Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco to finally meet his idol Manny Pacquiao in person.

    Too bad, the Filipino boxing legend continues to be a no-show at the FIBA World Cup.

    For the nth time, Pozzecco again went looking for the 44-year-old retired world champion, who he thought would be watchingthe game between the Philippines and Italy live on Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    READ: Italy coach is a big Pacquiao fan

    The hot-shooting Azzurri, who nailed a high 17 three pointers, beat Gilas, 90-83.

    “Where’s Pacquiao? Why didn’t he come (today)? He’s afraid,” said Pozzeco, repeating his earlier wish to see boxing’s only eight-division world champion in person.

    karl anthony-towns manny pacquiao world cup

    There were talks on the eve of the match between Italy and Philippines about Pacquiao planning to watch the game as Pozzecco has been calling him out since the Azzurri arrived in the country last week.

    But a member of the Pacquiao staff disclosed to SPIN.ph the former senator and presidential candidate is currently in his province of GenSan.

      Pozzecco has been vocal about him being a huge Pacquiao fan to the extent he even gave his room number on the 17th floor where the Azzurri are staying in case the Filipino boxer decides to drop by.

      Unfortunately, until now he has yet to see and meet the boxing icon in the flesh.

      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

