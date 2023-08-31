LOOK: Italy coach Pozzecco finally gets wish to meet idol Pacquiao

AT last their paths met.

Italian coach Gianmarco Pozzecco finally met boxing legend Manny Pacquiao personally as the Azzurri coaching staff had an audience with the former senator who opened the door of his posh mansion in Forbes Park Makati to his Italian visitors.

A number of photos posted on the Facebook page of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) showed Pacquiao and Pozzecco coming face-to-face together for the first time since the Azzurri coach kept calling out the eight-time world division champion upon arrival in Manila for the FIBA World Cup last week.

PHOTO: MPBL

PHOTO: MPBL

The special gathering took place on Thursday as the Azzurri took a break heading to the second round of the group phase where they advanced along with Puerto Rico and undefeated teams Dominican Republic and Serbia.

Following Italy’s 90-83 win over Gilas Pilipinas on Tuesday, Pozzecco was interviewed on national television and asked about Pacquiao.

A scheduled meeting was then set between the two sportsmen.

During the visit, the 44-year-old retired boxing champion was presented by Pozzeca with a Azzurri basketball uniform bearing his name and jersey No. 1.

He was also seen playing a chess game with Pacquiao, who is also known for excelling in the sport.

The 50-year-old Azzurri coach was part of the Italy team that bagged the silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics.