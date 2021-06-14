Isaac Go named as Gilas team captain for third window

ISAAC Go has been named as the team captain of Gilas Pilipinas in the third window of the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers.

The 6-foot-7 banger from Ateneo and the top pick of the 2019 PBA Rookie Draft has been given the nod to serve as the leader for the youthful national team pool in Clark.

Go, 25, was a steady presence for Gilas in the first three games of the qualifiers as he averaged 5.0 points on 29-percent shooting, to go with 7.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 13.3 minutes of play. PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

He has taken the place of Rey Suerte, who was tasked with the captaincy role but had to miss the third window due to a sprained ankle.

Go's leadership will be valuable for Gilas as it seeks to earn a top two spot in Group A and earn an outright berth in the continental tilt this August.

The Philippines, holding a 3-0 record, will play Korea on Wednesday, Indonesia on Friday, and Korea again next Sunday.

___

