Isaac Go glad as young Gilas squad silences naysayers

FOR Isaac Go, Gilas Pilipinas' clean slate inside the Clark bubble, including a two-game sweep of Korea, in the 2021 Fiba Asia Cup qualifiers proves that preparation leads to success.

"I think it just shows how much we worked and how much work we put in, and that given enough preparation, any team can be competitive," he said.

The young Gilas crew turned heads in their performance in Pampanga en route to topping Group A with a perfect 6-0 record.

It first shocked Korea, 81-78 on Wednesday thanks to SJ Belangel's game-winning three, before turning back Indonesia, 76-51 on Friday.

The Nationals made it 3-for-3 with a huge 82-77 victory over the Koreans, marking the first time in recent memory that the Filipinos won back-to-back games over their archrivals.

It preserved the Philippines' home record against Korea, which now stands at 8-0, while also snapping its five-game losing streak, with the last victory coming in that emotional semifinals in the 2013 Fiba Asia Championships.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Go knew that odds were stacked against this Gilas team given its inexperience. But that only served as motivation for these wards to turn doubters into believers.

"I think a lot of people didn’t expect us to be competitive against Korea because Korea brought their A-team, they put their pros," he said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"I think on paper, if you look at it, I think people are going to say, 'Yeah, we’ll pick Korea to win the game.' But it shows that if you give a team enough time to prepare, we had how many bubbles to prepare for this, to get together, to know one another. There are factors there that you cannot put aside and it shows that given enough time and preparation, you can be competitive."

Gilas had a training bubble from January to mid-February for the original schedule of the third window, regrouped in March, before staying together from April to June at Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna.

Continue reading below ↓

"It’s been a great experience, to be honest," said Go, who was delegated as the team captain for this bubble.

"It’s not everyday you get to play teams from different countries and knowing that we’re able to compete with them, to learn from them -- especially as coach Tab says we’re not a very experienced team because we’re pretty young -- and even though we’re young, we haven’t had the chance to go abroad and play other teams, so it’s an opportunity for us to get better and be more mature players."

With the Fiba Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Belgrade up next, Go believes that the possibilities are endless for this Gilas team.

"I think the sky is the limit because we just started to get together and we're starting to get to know one another even better. As we develop into a more cohesive team, we’ll be able to read, see maybe the misreads on the court, the little bit of disconnect at times. It’s only through time that you can build this synergy," he said.

Continue reading below ↓

"I’m really excited for what the future holds for us."

And it all starts in practice.

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.